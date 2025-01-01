Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Spray extraction cleaner
Part number: 1.081-422.0The handy SE 2 Spot cleaner is perfect for instantly removing stains on upholstery and textiles including carpets and sofas. Includes spot brush, upholstery nozzle and detergent.
Rated input power (W)
450
Operating radius (m)
6.3
Fresh water container capacity (l)
1.5
Dirty water container capacity (l)
0.8
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Power Cable (m)
4.5
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
385 x 215 x 310
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Application areas
SE 2 Spot Care Spot Cleaner