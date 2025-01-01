Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with attachments and instruction manual on a white background.

    Spray extraction cleaner

    SE 4 Select Carpet Cleaner

    Part number: 1.081-153.0

    The Kärcher SE 4 Select carpet cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Perfect for allergy sufferers and households with pets, it leaves your carpets looking as good as new.

