Spray extraction cleaner
Part number: 1.081-153.0The Kärcher SE 4 Select carpet cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Perfect for allergy sufferers and households with pets, it leaves your carpets looking as good as new.
Rated input power (W)
1000
Working width (mm)
227
Fresh water container capacity (l)
4
Dirty water container capacity (l)
4
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Power Cable (m)
6
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
7.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
430 x 385 x 535
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
¹⁾ Valid exclusively for spray extraction application.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
SE 4 Select Carpet Cleaner