The Kärcher SE 4 Select carpet cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of textile surfaces such as carpets, sofas, upholstery and car seats. Perfect for allergy sufferers and households with pets, tap water is simply sprayed fibre deep into textile surfaces under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt, leaving your carpets looking as good as new. Whilst thanks to the Kärcher carpet cleaning detergent (RM 519), cleaned surfaces are ready to use again quickly. The large, removable 4 litre clean water tank is shock-proof, translucent and is easy to fill and empty, whilst the dirty water is collected in the machine container. The 3-in-1 handle enables easy carrying, opening, closing and emptying of the container whilst the robust plastic container offers space for cord and accessory storage. The extensive included accessories are optimised for carpet and upholstery cleaning, whilst the machine could also be used as a multi-purpose vacuum for even more capabilities.

Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results Cleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Removable Fresh Water Tank Comfortable 3-in-1 carrying handle