Sealing Collar

Part number: 2.645-235.0Sealing collars can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System™ hose. They can be easily installed and completely seal holes from the spinklers or drippers that are no longer required.
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
16 x 23 x 21
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
