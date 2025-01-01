Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Black plastic clip with a yellow button, featuring a curved design and textured surface, isolated on a white background.

    Sealing Collar

    Part number: 2.645-235.0

    Sealing collars can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System™ hose. They can be easily installed and completely seal holes from the spinklers or drippers that are no longer required.

    Sealing Collar