Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with yellow stripes and black connectors, labelled phthalate-free PVC.

    Suction hose SH 5

    Part number: 2.643-100.0

    Eco-friendly 5 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.

    Suction hose SH 5