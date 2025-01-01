Suction hose SH 5

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.643-100.0Eco-friendly 5 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 250 x 85
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
