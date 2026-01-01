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    Shoe!Cleaner SE 2, SE 3-18 | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher vacuum cleaner nozzles, one curved and one flat, with grey and yellow accents, on a white background.

    Shoe!Cleaner SE 2, SE 3-18

    Part number: 2.863-369.0

    Fast and drip-free shoe cleaning of sports footwear and casual shoes: the Shoe!Cleaner is the perfect accessory for the SE 2 and SE 3-18 Compact spot cleaners.