Shoe!Cleaner SE 2, SE 3-18 | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-369.0Fast and drip-free shoe cleaning of sports footwear and casual shoes: the Shoe!Cleaner is the perfect accessory for the SE 2 and SE 3-18 Compact spot cleaners.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
115 x 59 x 42
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas