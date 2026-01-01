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    Yellow Kärcher submersible pump with black base and handle, featuring a hose connector on the side.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Red dot 2016 oth 1 96813 CMYK

    Submersible dirty water pump

    SP 5 Dirt

    Part number: 1.645-513.0

    The SP 5 Dirt is capable of pumping 9,500 litres of water an hour. This makes it extremely useful if you need a quick solution to a flooded area of your home.