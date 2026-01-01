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    Spot Brush SE 2, SE 3-18 | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner brush attachment with black and grey design, featuring bristles at the end.

    Spot Brush SE 2, SE 3-18

    Part number: 2.863-386.0

    Quick and efficient stain removal: the Spot Brush is the perfect accessory for thoroughly removing stubborn stains on upholstery and textiles.