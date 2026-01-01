Spot Brush SE 2, SE 3-18 | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
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Part number: 2.863-386.0Quick and efficient stain removal: the Spot Brush is the perfect accessory for thoroughly removing stubborn stains on upholstery and textiles.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas