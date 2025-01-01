Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-265.0Spray gun with lockable trigger for comfortable watering. Adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation. Works with all other brands.
Colour
yellow
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
203 x 42 x 105
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Spray Gun