The lawn sprinklers comprise a nozzle and base, generally in the shape of a spike which is inserted in the soil and gives the necessary support. The pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable for watering medium-sized to large areas and is often used for automatic watering systems. It sprays the water from the nozzle in a circle and covers a maximum watering area of 706 square metres. This sprinkler is even perfect for watering very large lawns or as a water distributor in flowerbeds. Whereas, the CS 90 Spike circular sprinkler is ideal for small areas and gardens. It can be easily inserted in uneven or sloping terrain and is perfect for plant and lawn care on different levels. It should be noted that the evaporation rate is higher than with the classic sprinkler.