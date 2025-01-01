Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher Stone Floor Cleaner bottle with label showing a person cleaning a kitchen floor with a mop.

    Stone Floor Detergent RM537

    Part number: 6.295-943.0

    Stone Floor detergent gives you a streak-free results on tiles, stone and natural stone. Effectively and gently removes run marks and is also suitable for vinyl, PVC and linoleum.

