Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.644-074.0Power nozzle for ultimate cleaning power, even in corners and along edges: The T 7 Plus T-Racer surface cleaner with rinse function - for effective and splash-free cleaning of large areas.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
769 x 288 x 996
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas
T 7 Plus T-Racer Surface Cleaner