    Kärcher surface cleaner with two black extension tubes, featuring a yellow and black design.

    T 7 Plus T-Racer Surface Cleaner

    Part number: 2.644-074.0

    Power nozzle for ultimate cleaning power, even in corners and along edges: The T 7 Plus T-Racer surface cleaner with rinse function - for effective and splash-free cleaning of large areas.

