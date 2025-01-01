Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher T-shaped hose connector with grey ends and a yellow central section, designed for water systems.

    T - Connector with Water Flow Regulation

    Part number: 2.645-231.0

    The T-connector with water regulation connects 3 Kärcher Rain System™ hoses or soaker hoses, allowing you a make a perfect water system, bespoke to your garden.

