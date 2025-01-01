Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Black Kärcher hose connector with metal clamp, isolated on white background.

    Threadless outdoor tap adaptor

    Part number: 2.645-256.0

    The Kärcher threadless tap adaptor is ideal for threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm. Compatible with all other brands.

    Threadless outdoor tap adaptor