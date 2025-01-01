Threadless outdoor tap adaptor

The Kärcher threadless tap adaptor is designed for connecting hoses with connectors to threadless taps. The tap adapter, fits perfectly to taps with outer diameters between 15 and 20 mm. They can be installed without tools simply by attaching the wing screw to the stainless steel hose clamp. Compatible with all other brands.

For threadless taps For universal use. Stainless steel wing screw Easy installation without tools. Click system Compatible with all standard click systems.