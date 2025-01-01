Threadless outdoor tap adaptor

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-256.0The Kärcher threadless tap adaptor is ideal for threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm. Compatible with all other brands.
Outer diameter (mm)
15 20
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
62 x 58 x 50
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
