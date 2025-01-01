Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Battery tree lopper
Part number: 1.444-020.0Lightweight cordless tree lopper for effortlessly cutting back hard-to-reach areas. Can make up to 240 cuts per charge.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Drive
Brush motor
Overall length (cm)
91
Cutting force dead wood (cm)
2.8
Cutting force fresh wood (cm)
3
Cutting force (Nm)
250
Noise level (dB(A))
80
Blade material
Steel with Teflon coating
Blade thickness (mm)
4.8
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
(Cuts)
max. 375
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 20 max. 40
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
911 x 96 x 209
* Ø branches: 3 cm
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Manual
TLO 18-32 Cordless Tree Lopper (Machine only)