Battery tree lopper
Part number: 1.445-340.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Drive
Brush motor
Cutting force fresh wood (cm)
2.5
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
(Cuts)
max. 1400 max. 2800
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
320 x 89 x 135
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
