Part number: 6.295-743.0Ultra Foam Cleaner in a 1 litre bottle – high foam and active cleaning. For use with KÄRCHER foam nozzles. Extremely effective against typical vehicle soiling.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 x 100 x 215
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 615, 1l