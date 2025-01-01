Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner bottle with black label, featuring a white car image and text "Bring Back the Wow."

    Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 615, 1l

    Part number: 6.295-743.0

    Ultra Foam Cleaner in a 1 litre bottle – high foam and active cleaning. For use with KÄRCHER foam nozzles. Extremely effective against typical vehicle soiling.

    Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 615, 1l