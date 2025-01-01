Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 615, 1l

Product

Extra Foam Booster for powerful, adhering and extremely effective foam

Removes dirt typically found on vehicles such as dirt from the street, dust, remains of leaves or organic deposits etc.

Ideal for cleaning vehicles, motorcycles, caravans, and boats

For use with Kärcher foam nozzles

NTA free

Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)

Fast and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner and a Kärcher foam nozzle

The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.