Universal brush | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.643-870.0The universal brush is mounted onto the trigger gun of the portable cleaner, to help you remove stubborn dirt while protecting delicate components.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
200 x 80 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas