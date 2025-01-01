Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher Universal Cleaner bottle with label showing a person using a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner outdoors.

    Universal Cleaner RM 626, 1l

    Part number: 6.295-753.0

    A powerful universal cleaner (1 litre bottle) for use with Kärcher pressure washers. Plug 'n' Clean: Simple to use and apply with a high-pressure cleaner. May be used anywhere

    Universal Cleaner RM 626, 1l