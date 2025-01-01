Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Yellow Kärcher hose connector with black grip, featuring textured surface and brand name.

    Universal hose coupling

    Part number: 2.645-191.0

    Our universal hose coupling is an essential part of the Kärcher garden irrigation system, extending the length of your hose to make sure every inch of your garden gets the care it deserves.

