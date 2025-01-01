Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-191.0Our universal hose coupling is an essential part of the Kärcher garden irrigation system, extending the length of your hose to make sure every inch of your garden gets the care it deserves.
Colour
yellow
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 33 x 42
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Universal hose coupling