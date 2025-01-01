Intact tap connections, hose couplings and hoses form the basis of watering effectively. This is why Kärcher provides a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example the universal hose repair unit. The universal hose repair unit for all common garden hoses features an ergonomic design for easy handling. The ideal solution for connecting or repairing two pieces of hose. The universal hose repair unit is compatible with the three most common hose diameters.

Ergonomic design For ease of use. Can be used anywhere Suitable for all standard garden hoses. Can be used anywhere Suitable for all standard garden hoses. Comfortable rubber ring on the handle For easy handling and better attachment For connection or repair of 2 hoses For ease of use. For connection or repair of 2 hoses Robustness and durability