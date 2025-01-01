Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner with attachments including a charging dock, brush, crevice tool, and mini motorised tool.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2023
    Focus Open 2023 Special Mention

    Battery vacuum cleaner

    VC 7 Cordless

    Part number: 1.198-711.0

    The Kärcher VC 7 Cordless vacuum cleaner provides maximum efficiency due to its built in dust sensor, whilst the extended 60 minute run time allows for uninterrupted cleaning.

    VC 7 Cordless