Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Battery vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.198-711.0The Kärcher VC 7 Cordless vacuum cleaner provides maximum efficiency due to its built in dust sensor, whilst the extended 60 minute run time allows for uninterrupted cleaning.
Battery powered device
1
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Sound power level (dB(A))
78
Container capacity (ml)
800
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Voltage (V)
25.2
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 60 approx. 8
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
220
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Application areas
VC 7 Cordless