Wallpaper stripper | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-062.0The wallpaper stripper is ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues from your walls using the power of steam.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
320 x 220 x 100
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas