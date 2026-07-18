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    Wallpaper stripper | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher accessory with a rectangular base and a central handle, featuring multiple slots on its surface.

    Wallpaper stripper

    Part number: 2.863-062.0

    The wallpaper stripper is ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues from your walls using the power of steam.