The warranty extension to 5 years is possible for the following watering products: hose boxes, hose trolleys, hose reels and hose hangers.*

Please note that only the products listed in the form are eligible for the warranty.

We will send the proof of warranty (email) to the email address you have provided. Please check your spam folder if necessary. Please keep the proof of warranty in a safe place or print it out so that you can refer to it in the event of a warranty claim.

Please note that the warranty extension is only valid if it is completed within 4 weeks of the date of purchase. The warranty extension can only be used on presentation of the proof of warranty and the original proof of purchase.