Part number: 2.645-219.0The Kärcher WT 5 Water Timer enables you to precisely program your garden's watering every day of the week. Making this device especially useful if you are on a water meter.
Connecting Thread
G3/4 + G1
Max. Pressure (bar)
10
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
112 x 125 x 129
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Watertimer WT 5