Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher rotating brush attachment with white bristles and black handle, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    WB 130 rotating wash brush

    Part number: 2.644-286.0

    Always in motion: The rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment cleans smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Quick attachment changes thanks to the release lever.

    WB 130 rotating wash brush