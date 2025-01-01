WB60 Soft Surface Wash Brush

The Kärcher WB60 has a working width of 248 mm makiing it ideal for cleaning large areas such as conservatories, cars, boats and caravans. In addition to superior cleaning power, the soft bristles are kind to surfaces. The outer protector ring protects surfaces against scratches. The Kärcher WB60 soft wash brush includes a union nut for a secure spray gun connection and a rubber pad to help remove stubborn dirt, e.g. insects and ergonomic handle for ease of use. This soft brush is the perfect addition to your Kärcher pressure washer being suitable for all K2-K7 pressure washers.

