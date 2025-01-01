Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher wash brush with yellow handle and white bristles, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    WB60 Soft Surface Wash Brush

    Part number: 2.643-233.0

    The Kärcher WB60 soft wash brush is a great addition to your Kärcher pressure washer to help you clean larger surfaces like cars, caravans, boats and conservatories.

