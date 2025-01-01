Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Part number: 2.643-233.0The Kärcher WB60 soft wash brush is a great addition to your Kärcher pressure washer to help you clean larger surfaces like cars, caravans, boats and conservatories.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
270 x 261 x 177
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
WB60 Soft Surface Wash Brush