Window Vac Microfibre Cloths (2 pack) | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.633-100.0A set of two replacement microfibre cloths for the Kärcher Window Vac spray bottle. Get a streak-free clean with these specially designed machine-washable cloths.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 275 x 30
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com