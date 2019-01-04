☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Window Vac Microfibre Cloths (2 pack) | Kärcher

    Two folded white microfibre cloths with grey stripes, placed on a white background.

    Window Vac Microfibre Cloths (2 pack)

    Part number: 2.633-100.0

    A set of two replacement microfibre cloths for the Kärcher Window Vac spray bottle. Get a streak-free clean with these specially designed machine-washable cloths.