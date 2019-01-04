Window Vac Microfibre Cloths (2 pack) | Kärcher

Cleaning windows can be one of the trickiest and most time-consuming of all household tasks. It can be incredibly difficult to get a streak-free finish, and dirty or streaky windows can really let an otherwise spotless home down. The Kärcher Window Vac window cleaning system uses three simple steps to achieve the perfect finish. Simply spray the window with detergent using the Kärcher spray bottle before cleaning and vacuuming the water away. The bottle features an attachment to which you can fix a Kärcher microfibre cloth and clean the window surface, before using the Window Vac to suck up the dirty water and leave the surface clean, dry and streak-free. They’re perfect for exterior and interior window surfaces but can also be used on other smooth surfaces such as mirrors. These microfibre cloths are completely washing machine friendly, meaning they can be used again and again to get great results. Please ensure your Window Vac spray bottle is compatible with the cloths, as these have now been updated to New EasyFix connection.

High quality microfibre pad with abrasive and soft fibres Dirt is removed optimally from the surface and taken into the cloth Thanks to the abrasive fibres even coarse dirt is removed easily from the surface The soft fibres optimally pick up the dirt