The Kärcher WV 1 effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum has a powerful lithium-ion battery that can clean for up to 25 minutes or 70m² in just one charge. Benefit from effective and efficient window cleaning as the Kärcher Window Vac can clean surfaces up to 3x quicker than conventional methods, whilst also having the versatility to tackle everyday condensation. The 250mm cleaning head is perfect for leaving shower screens, tiles and mirrors sparkling. It can even be used for sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops or cleaning windows on your car too.

Low weight Versatile and ergonomic design that can be used on all smooth surfaces. Compact Design This compact, convenient device makes cleaning smooth surfaces even quicker and easier. LED Display The LED display indicates when the battery needs to be recharged. Versatile The quick and easy way to clean flat surfaces, such as windows, tiles, worktops and mirrors leaving a sparkling, streak-free finish. 3x Faster Clean windows up to 3x faster than with conventional methods. Streak-Free Cleaning Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac. Hygienic Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water. The Original Inventor Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.