Window Vac
Part number: 1.633-607.0
Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
250
Dirty water container capacity (ml)
100
Battery running time (min)
25
Battery charging time (min)
150
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 70
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Colour
white
Weight including battery (kg)
0.5
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
130 x 250 x 275
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
WV 1