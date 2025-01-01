The Kärcher WV 2 Plus Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum makes cleaning easy, and with the effiency of a Kärcher Window Vac, it is possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge. The 280mm cleaning head leaves shower screens, tiles and mirrors sparkling clean, and the Window Vac is even effective at removing condensation or sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops. The WV 2 Plus includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, everything you need to achieve perfectly clean windows everytime.

Quick and Easy to Empty The dirty water tank can always be emptied quickly and easily when required. Exchangeable Suction Nozzle The 170mm & 280mm exchangeable suction nozzles ensure you have the correct size for each cleaning task. LED Display The LED display indicates when the battery needs to be recharged. Lightweight and Quiet Minimal disturbance, generating a noise level no louder than 53dB. The Original Inventor Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac. 3 x Faster Window cleaning is up to 3 x faster than with conventional methods. Streak-Free Cleaning Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac. Hygienic Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water. Versatile The quick and easy way to clean flat surfaces, such as windows, tiles, worktops and mirrors leaving a sparkling, streak-free finish.