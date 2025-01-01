Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Window Vac
Part number: 1.633-708.0
Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
280
Dirty water container capacity (ml)
100
Battery running time (min)
35
Battery charging time (min)
185
Battery type
Removable lithium-ion battery
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 105
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Colour
white
Weight including battery (kg)
0.7
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
125 x 280 x 325
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
WV 5 Plus