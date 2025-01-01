The Kärcher WV 5 Plus Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home, perfect for tackling condensation too. Unique to the Kärcher WV 5 is it's edge guidance system, allowing for perfect edge cleaning right up to silicone seal whilst this lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum also makes cleaning extremely efficient, with it being possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge and the built in three stage battery indicator also allows accurate planning of cleaning tasks. The WV 5 Plus includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, meaning surfaces such as shower screens, tiles and mirrors can be left sparkling clean too.

Removable Battery The removable battery and optional replacement allows uninterrupted cleaning. Perfect Edge Cleaning The manually adjustable unique edge guidance system allows streak-free cleaning right up to the silicone seal. Battery Indicator The soft grip handle makes the device even more comfortable to use. With the three-stage LED battery indicator you can plan your cleaning tasks accordingly, never running out of charge mid-clean. Exchangeable suction nozzle The 170mm & 280mm exchangeable suction nozzles ensure you have the correct size for each cleaning task. Pleasantly Quiet Minimal disturbance, generating a noise level no louder than 53dB. The Original Inventor Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac. 3 x Faster Up to 3 x faster than with conventional methods. Streak-Free Cleaning Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac. Hygienic Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water. Versatile The quick and easy way to clean flat surfaces, such as windows, tiles, worktops and mirrors leaving a sparkling, streak-free finish.