WV 6 Suction lip (280mm) | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.633-514.0The 280mm Liquid Silicone Lips for the WV 6 ensure streak-free results on all smooth surfaces – without leaving any smears or drips.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
280 x 30 x 24
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas