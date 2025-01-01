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Country: Ireland
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2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.641-709.0High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 6 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K 2 – K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect connector. Connect between spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Max. Pressure (bar)
180
Length (m)
6
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
245 x 245 x 55
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
XH 6 Q Extension Hose Quick Connect