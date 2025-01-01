Classic car restoration

The dry ice blaster assists in cleaning exterior rubber seals and folds, removing stickers or adhesive residues or removing run-off marks from rubber folds under the mirror and at the bottom of vehicle doors. The process is also very suitable for cleaning particularly sensitive, expensive rims.
Dry ice blasting is also recommended for interior cleaning; fittings, buttons, seat upholstery, box covers, air vents, carpets or headliners can be cleaned gently, efficiently and without moisture. It is only necessary to use a small amount of abrasive at low pressure and, if necessary, use a scrambler to crush the 3 mm dry ice pellets to a snow-like state.