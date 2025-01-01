Forecourt cleaning

The next performance level is the vacuum sweeper. These machines achieve a sweeping performance of up to 4725 square metres an hour. During the sweeping process, the vacuum sweeper swirls up the dirt with a roller brush, vacuums it by means of a suction turbine (blower) and separates it in a filter system.

Vacuum sweepers have a traction drive. They are somewhat wider than sweepers, but just as ergonomical, and (with the right equipment) they can clean the tight bends and corners on the forecourt just as well. Because the operator walks with the sweeper as it is pushed around, they are also called "walk-behind machines".

Purchasing a vacuum sweeper is worthwhile from an area of 300 square metres. In one hour, a walk-behind machine can clean 3375 to 4700 square metres. Thus, not only the service station forecourt is quickly cleaned. The machines are suitable for surface cleaning in the entire outside area: Entrances and exits, parking spaces and the areas around the air and water services, as well as the car wash.