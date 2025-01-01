Forecourt cleaning

Different types of dirt
Dirt is a constant issue on service station forecourts. Paper tissues are inadvertently dropped, food leftovers end up on the ground. Drink cans and snack packets are left lying around the litter bins. Petrol drips onto the ground, as does the dirty water from windscreen washing. Chewing gum sticks stubbornly to the ground and there are patches of oil. The autumn wind blows leaves into the service station, and in the winter the vehicle tyres leave snow and grit on the forecourt. And on motorways and main roads, passing lorries swirl up large quantities of loose dirt from the roadside, which again settles on the service station forecourt.