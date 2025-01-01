Hotel room cleaning

When a guest books a hotel room, it’s a sign of trust. Trust that hygiene standards will be meticulously maintained, and that the guests' well-being will come first. Only those who can be sure that thorough cleaning measures are part of the standard can really feel comfortable. After all, the surfaces that are touched or used and thus potentially soiled in the course of a stay are as varied as the visitors that a hotel room accommodates. When cleaning a hotel room, a thorough checklists and guidelines are extremely helpful. Equally indispensable is suitable cleaning equipment that’s been adapted to the local conditions and the materials used in the rooms. Ongoing training also helps to ensure efficient processes and consistent quality.
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland