Kitchen cleaning

In order to produce hygienically safe food, the kitchen and associated rooms (storage rooms, refrigeration facilities) and the machines present must be kept clean through careful cleaning and disinfection, where appropriate. As the various areas and machines have different cleaning intervals, a cleaning schedule must be created and displayed in a prominent position in each area that requires cleaning. This plan must include a detailed list of the following:

What (machines, surfaces, floors)

When (after use, daily, weekly)

With what (cleaning agent and dosing)

By whom (responsible employee) cleaning is to be carried out.

Completed tasks must be accurately logged and clearly documented by signature to allow monitoring. It must be noted that cleaning and disinfection are two separate procedures.

Cleaning aims to remove dirt and contamination, i.e. any undesirable substances including product residue, microorganisms and cleaning agent/disinfectant residues.

Disinfection comprises chemical and physical processes to eliminate microorganisms to a level that is neither hazardous to health, nor damaging to the quality of food.

*HACCP = Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, a quality tool focused on preventive measures, designed to ensure safety in the production and handling of food and to prevent hazards that could lead to consumer illness or injury.