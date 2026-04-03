iSolar 400 Advanced
iSolar 400 brush for water flow rate of 700-1,000 l/h. The water-driven disc brush with a width of 400 mm cleans small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Also perfect for use on elevated systems.
The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush is designed for high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate of 700 to 1,000 l/h. The brush has a working width of 400 mm and is especially suited to cleaning smaller to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Thanks to its light weight and easy handling, even elevated systems can be conveniently cleaned.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700 / 1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Diameter (mm)
|400
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,6
Application areas
- Cleaning of solar panel systems