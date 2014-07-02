Rubber lip for FRV 30

For smooth floors indoors. The squeegee increases the suction performance of the FRV 30 and minimises the amount of water remaining. This means the floor is dry in just a few minutes.

The squeegee for the FRV 30 is recommended for use on smooth floors indoors. It increases the suction performance and reduces the amount of water remaining to a minimum. This means the indoor floor is dry in just a few minutes.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
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