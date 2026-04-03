Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included)

Addition of spray agent to the high pressure jet. For paint stripping, rust removal and descaling. Assembly on spray lance instead of high-pressure nozzle. Without water flow regulation

Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment without flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment fits on the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle). Without flow control.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,4
Accessories
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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