With the extensive accessory kit consisting of the 1.5-metre extension hose, extra-long crevice nozzle, car nozzle, suction brush with hard bristles, suction brush with soft bristles and microfibre cloth for smooth surfaces and window surfaces, interior car cleaning is child's play – and the car becomes a spotlessly clean feel-good zone. Whether footwell, foot mat, car seats, dashboard, central console, windows or car boot: this accessory kit makes the whole car interior sparklingly clean in no time. It ensures that even hard-to-reach areas such as gaps and delicate surfaces can be cleaned perfectly. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.