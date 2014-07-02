Car nozzle/suction nozzle for large areas
Handy car vacuuming tool for quick and easy cleaning – from the footwell to the boot.
Handy car vacuuming tool for maximum cleaning performance – from the footwell to the boot. Simply connect the tool to the hose. Handy tool for efficiently cleaning footmats, seats and boot carpeting.
Features and benefits
Walk-behind
- Easy and practical to use
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|340 x 94 x 75
Application areas
- Vehicle interior
- Workshop
- Upholstery