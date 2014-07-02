Car nozzle/suction nozzle for large areas

Handy car vacuuming tool for quick and easy cleaning – from the footwell to the boot.

Handy car vacuuming tool for maximum cleaning performance – from the footwell to the boot. Simply connect the tool to the hose. Handy tool for efficiently cleaning footmats, seats and boot carpeting.

Features and benefits
Walk-behind
  • Easy and practical to use
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 340 x 94 x 75
Application areas
  • Vehicle interior
  • Workshop
  • Upholstery
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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