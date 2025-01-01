Free Shipping Over €50
No power connection in your outside area? Want to avoid a clutter of cables in your garden? This is no problem for the new battery-powered garden and cleaning devices with the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application. 18 V Kärcher Battery Power and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power. Maximum flexibility with proven Kärcher quality.
No power connection for garden care in the outside area of your home? No power outlet nearby to vacuum the car with? Want to avoid a clutter of cables when cleaning the patio? Not a problem with battery-powered garden and cleaning devices with the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application.
Do you have a large garden or are you a professional building service provider or gardener? If so, you will need more power reserves for extended use and for a range of devices. For this reason, we have developed the Kärcher Battery Power+ platforms with batteries in 18 V/3.0 Ah or 36 V/6.0 Ah and 7.5 Ah versions. These batteries communicate with the device and display information, even if the battery is in a position which is difficult to see. Thanks to their integrated soft components, Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries offer optimum mechanical sturdiness and grip in any situation.
Whether 18 V, 36 V, Battery Power or Battery Power +: Here you find comprehensive information on the advantages, features and compatibility of the exchangeable battery systems from Kärcher.
How long is the battery run time? Which batteries are compatible with which devices? How does Kärcher Real Time Technology work? Answers to these and other questions about the Kärcher exchangeable battery platforms can be found here in the Frequently Asked Questions.