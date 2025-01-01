1. Splash-proof

The battery is protected from water jets in accordance with IPX5.

2. LC display with Real Time Technology

The integrated LC display shows either the charging state, the remaining runtime or the remaining charging time.

3. Powerful lithium-ion cells

Guarantee consistent performance with low self-discharge and no memory effect.

4. Intelligent cell monitoring

Protects against overload, overheating and deep discharge.

5. Extreme robustness

The housing of the Kärcher batteries is very shock-resistant.

6. Efficient temperature management

Maximum performance is assured during high-power applications with efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.

When technology thinks for itself – the machine communication.

The batteries of the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform are designed so that they can communicate with the machine that they operate. This means information can be read from the battery and displayed on any interface in the machine, even if the battery is fitted at a position that is difficult to view.

Pleasant and comfortable – the handling.

It is only one detail, but it is of great importance. Soft, flexible components are integrated, which ensure easy handling and good grip. Not an important technological feature for a battery, but an obvious advantage for the professional user.