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    18v / 5.0Ah Battery | Kärcher

    Kärcher 18V 5.0 Ah battery with yellow and black casing, showing 100% charge indicator on the side.

    18v / 5.0Ah Battery

    Part number: 2.445-035.0

    18v / 5.0Ah battery with innovative Real Time Technology, including an LCD display to show exactly how much battery life is left. Suitable for use in all devices using the Kärcher 18V battery power platform. Charger not included.