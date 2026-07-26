18v / 5.0Ah Battery | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.445-035.018v / 5.0Ah battery with innovative Real Time Technology, including an LCD display to show exactly how much battery life is left. Suitable for use in all devices using the Kärcher 18V battery power platform. Charger not included.
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
5
Energy (Wh)
90
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
134 x 88 x 73
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual