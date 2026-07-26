18v / 5.0Ah Battery | Kärcher

The 18v / 5.0Ah Battery with innovative Real Time Technology, is suitable for use in all devices using the Kärcher 18V battery power platform. With a integrated LCD display, the 18v battery communicates the remaining running time, remaining charging time and state of charge, depending on which device you are using. With a splash and shock resistant design, this 18v battery is designed to be used outside and on-the-go, whilst the intelligent cell monitoring protects the battery from over heating. Charger not included.

Innovative Real Time Technology The integrated LCD screen shows the remaining runtime, remaining charging time and charging state at all times. Powerful lithium-ion cells The lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.