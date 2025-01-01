Free Shipping Over €50
Ash and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.629-715.0With integrated filter cleaning, long-lasting suction power and a 14-litre metal container: The powerful ash and dry vacuum cleaner for the safe removal of ash without contact with dirt.
Rated input power (W)
600
Suction Power (W)
140
Vacuum (mbar)
210
Air flow (l/s)
40
Container capacity (l)
14
Container material
Metal
Power Cable (m)
4
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
Power supply (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Sound power level (dB(A))
82
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
345 x 330 x 440
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
AD 2