The AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner with a 600-watt turbine and exhaust air filter ensures impressive high, long-lasting suction power. Its integrated filter cleaning system cleans the clogged filter at the touch of a button, so that the suction power is immediately increased again. Quick and convenient emptying of the waste container without contact with dirt is ensured by a 1-part filter system (with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter) and a practical handle on the container. Furthermore, high-grade flame-resistant materials ensure maximum safety in vacuuming up ash. Thanks to the bevelled hand tube, all ash residue is comfortably vacuumed up – even in corners and difficult-to-reach places in the chimney. Together with the floor nozzle for hard surface cleaning and the high-quality chrome-plated suction tubes, both included in the scope of supply, the AD 4 Premium can be used anywhere as a fully-fledged dry vacuum cleaner. Other practical features: storage of the cable and accessories and the practical way the suction hose or suction tubes with floor nozzles can be propped against the machine during work intermissions.

"Pull & Push" locking system Easy and quick opening, closing and emptying of the container. Rollers