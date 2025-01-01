Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, floor nozzle, filter, and cloth on white background.

    Ash and dry vacuum cleaner

    AD 4 Premium

    Part number: 1.629-733.0

    Easily disposes of ashes without you coming into contact with any dirt: the long-lasting, powerful AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner with 17-l metal container and filter cleaning.