Ash and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.629-733.0Easily disposes of ashes without you coming into contact with any dirt: the long-lasting, powerful AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner with 17-l metal container and filter cleaning.
Rated input power (W)
600
Suction Power (W)
150
Vacuum (mbar)
215
Air flow (l/s)
42
Container capacity (l)
17
Container material
Metal
Power Cable (m)
4
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
Power supply (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Sound power level (dB(A))
80
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
5.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
365 x 330 x 565
Scope of supply
Equipment
