Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher air purifier with digital display showing temperature and humidity, white body with perforated sides.

    Air purifier

    AF 50

    Part number: 1.024-825.0

    The AF 50 air purifier with laser sensor technology and automatic mode removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours in rooms ranging from 50 m²* to 100 m² in size.

    AF 50