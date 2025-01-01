Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Air purifier
Part number: 1.024-825.0The AF 50 air purifier with laser sensor technology and automatic mode removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours in rooms ranging from 50 m²* to 100 m² in size.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Power rating (W)
50
Suitable room size (m²)
100
Air throughput (m³/h)
520
Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm / %)
0.3 / >= 99.95
Power settings
5
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
9.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
290 x 290 x 580
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
AF 50