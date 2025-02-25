Free Shipping Over €50
Plant protection and care at the touch of a button: The PSU 4-18 pressure sprayer with an 18 V exchangeable battery, 4-litre tank, and telescopic lance fertilises plants with its fine, even spray mist, fights pests and weeds in a targeted manner and conveniently waters seedlings – without the need for any for laborious, manual pumping.
Sometimes our plants need more than just sun and water to grow. The PSU 4-18 pressure sprayer with its extendible telescopic lance makes it easy and convenient to apply fertiliser, even in higher areas.
Bushes and trees are often infested by pests, such as aphids or box tree moths. With its many setting options, the battery pressure sprayer lets users either completely mist an affected area or deliver a targeted spray jet.
More grass, fewer weeds: The PSU 4-18 battery pressure sprayer conveniently and effectively tackles weeds. The result is a well-kept and evenly green lawn area.
Careful watering for delicate plants: Small seedlings in the bed must be treated with particular care. The fine spray mist supplies the plants with sufficient water, without damaging the fine structures.
When using a pressure sprayer, they used to say, “the only way to get more spray is to pump harder”. But with the Kärcher PSU 4-18, you can forget about this labourious preparatory work. Simply fill the container, connect the battery to the pressure sprayer, and then give your plants some TLC with up to 3 bars of pressure. The pressure sprayer enables you to apply liquid fertiliser, target specific plants with plant-protection agents, kill weeds, and gently water delicate seedlings with a light mist. Whether for a rooftop terrace or an allotment garden — the PSU 4-18 is guaranteed to be one of the garden tools you won’t want to put down.
For fixing the spray lance when not in use or in storage. Additional lance clip for even more space-saving storage.
Enables effortless work in uninterrupted use.
The telescopic spray lance can be extended from 45 cm to 75 cm and the spraying pattern can be continuously adjusted from a point jet to a spray mist.
Compatible with the Kärcher 18 V Battery Power platform.
Mist, fertilise, fight pests and remove weeds – all with one device and at the touch of a button – without manual pumping.
Simply sling it over your shoulder for more relaxed working with one hand free.
See at a glance how much liquid is left in the four-litre tank. Also has a large filler neck for easily filling the tank – the cover can also be used as a measuring cup for additives.
The pressure sprayer’s tank is transparent, which means you can easily see how full it is when watering or fertilising large outdoor areas.
The pressure sprayer is equipped with a carrying strap, making it comfortable to carry even with a full tank. Place the strap on your shoulder and let the device hang comfortably.
A mobile appliance should be easy to stow away. For this reason, the cordless pressure sprayer was designed with a telescopic lance that can be removed and attached to the battery holder. The device can therefore be easily transported around and stored in the tool shed or garage to save space.