Blower adapter kit | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.863-373.0Ensures effortless inflation and deflation of air mattresses, swimming pools, inflatable boats, etc. using a Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaner.
Quantity (-part)
2
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
110 x 70 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information