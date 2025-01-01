Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Brass and black plastic hose connector with ribbed grip and threaded end.

    Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8" with Aqua Stop

    Part number: 2.645-017.0

    Tough and durable brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.

    Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8" with Aqua Stop