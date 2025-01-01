Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-017.0Tough and durable brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.
Colour
brass
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
48 x 33 x 33
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8" with Aqua Stop