Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8" with Aqua Stop

High-quality brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. Aqua Stop stops the water flow when disconnecting hoses and attachments. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Uncoupling without splashes thanks to Aqua Stop For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing. High-quality brass hose connector Robustness and durability Hose clamp made of corrosion-free aluminium Guaranteed robustness. Comfortable rubber ring on the handle For easy handling and better attachment Aqua Stop Disconnecting without spraying Suitable for 1/2'' and 5/8'' hoses For ease of use.